Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $8.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EWM opened at $26.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

