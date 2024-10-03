Maven Securities LTD Has $323,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.