Maven Securities LTD Has $323,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Permian Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PR stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28.
Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
