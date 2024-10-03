Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $8,386,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camtek by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,704,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

