Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Netflix by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Netflix by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $673.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

