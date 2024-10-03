Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 215,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in News by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

