Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $9,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,430,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $9,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,430,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,611,866 shares of company stock worth $382,591,784. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

