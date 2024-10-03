9,000 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATMU opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

