7,500 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

