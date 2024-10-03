Maven Securities LTD Makes New $360,000 Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.