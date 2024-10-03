5,000 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $25,242,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

