Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

