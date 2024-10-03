Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Shares in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Nova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.39.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 27.38%. Nova’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

