Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $373.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.