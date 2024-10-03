Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) is Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF comprises about 5.8% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 200,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NuScale Power Soars 270% – Analysts Forecasts More Gains Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Harness the Power of Dividend ETFs for Steady Income Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.