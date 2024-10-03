Kades & Cheifetz LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after buying an additional 731,566 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.96.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
