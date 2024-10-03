Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after buying an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
