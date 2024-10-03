Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after buying an additional 4,407,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.