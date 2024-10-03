Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

