Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

