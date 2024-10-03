RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Trading Up 6.3 %

RPM opened at $127.62 on Thursday. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.