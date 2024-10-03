VersaBank (TSE:VBN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised VersaBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

