Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

