Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

