Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
SHYD opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NuScale Power Soars 270% – Analysts Forecasts More Gains Ahead
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Harness the Power of Dividend ETFs for Steady Income Growth
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.