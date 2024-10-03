Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

