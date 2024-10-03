Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

