iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- NuScale Power Soars 270% – Analysts Forecasts More Gains Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Harness the Power of Dividend ETFs for Steady Income Growth
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.