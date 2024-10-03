Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,233 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

