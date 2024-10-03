Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $247.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

