Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 542,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 248,909 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

