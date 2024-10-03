Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON remained flat at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $113,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $7,527,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

