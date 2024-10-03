Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 1,161.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEARCA FLCH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.