Boltwood Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.
Shares of PEP opened at $169.55 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
