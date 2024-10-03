Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 74,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

