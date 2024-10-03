Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.48 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $231.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.35 and a twelve month high of $235.67.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.