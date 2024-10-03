General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.36.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $186.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

