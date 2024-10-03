IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $485.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.