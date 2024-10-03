Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

ADSK opened at $270.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.