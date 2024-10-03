Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.