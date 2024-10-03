New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $241,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $2,085,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

