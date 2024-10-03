Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,830 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

