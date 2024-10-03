Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

