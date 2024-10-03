Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $505.00 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.55 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.05.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

