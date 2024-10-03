Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASML were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $850.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.96. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $567.57 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.