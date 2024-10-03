Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,663 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $580,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $3,627,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.00 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $302.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $262.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.