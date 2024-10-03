Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

