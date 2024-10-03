Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,220 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 144.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $355.11 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average is $343.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.