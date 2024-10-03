Cetera Investment Advisers Has $31.67 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

