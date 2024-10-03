Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after buying an additional 264,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $283.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

