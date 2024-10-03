Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,133 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.39% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $36,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

