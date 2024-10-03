Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,662,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.