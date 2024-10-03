Maven Securities LTD Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TLK stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

