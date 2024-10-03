The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.95.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $43,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FLIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

